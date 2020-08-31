Ruth Chiappone
May 6, 1934 - August 30, 2020
Florida, NY
Ruth Chiappone of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 86. The daughter of the late Benjamin Finkelstein and Grace Masson Finkelstein, she was born on May 6, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY.
She is survived by her five children; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Chiappone.
Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3rd at St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Burial will be in O.C. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com