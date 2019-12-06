|
|
Ruth E. Gallo
December 11, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Bullville - Formerly Bloomingburg & Wurtsboro, NY
Ruth E. Gallo of Bullville, formerly of Bloomingburg and Wurtsboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 80.
The daughter of the late Terrence Hoyer and Ruth Murtaugh Hoyer, she was born December 11, 1938 in Brooklyn.
Ruth was a long time member of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Bloomingburg, NY were she taught CCD classes for many years. Ruth was a Girl Scout leader for ten years and enjoyed many activities with her troop. Nani was very loved by all her grandchildren, and was always an active part of their lives.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, John C. Gallo at home; two daughters: Diane Farris and her husband, Karl of Bullville, and Dale Keesler and her husband, Joel of Virginia Beach, VA; seven grandchildren: Kristen Bruyn (Kevin), Jeffrey Farris (Michelle), Samantha Keesler, Jessica Wolf (Adam), Kaitlyn Masino (Christopher), Richard Gallo Jr. and Justin Gallo; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters: Janet Treglia, Barbara Goetschius (Douglas), and Terry Hoffman (Harry); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son: Richard J. Gallo Sr.; and two sisters: Carol Herring and Dorothy Hoyer.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, December 9 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019