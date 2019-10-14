Home

Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth E. (Wordin) Parenti


1917 - 2019
Ruth E. (Wordin) Parenti Obituary
Ruth E. (Wordin) Parenti
December 22, 1917 - October 8, 2019
DeLand, FL
Ruth E. (Wordin) Parenti, 101, of DeLand, Florida, left this world in peace to be with her Lord and loved ones when she succumbed to the ravages of a massive stroke on October 9, 2019. She was born in Middletown, NY, on December 22, 1917, the daughter of Charles and Flora Wordin. Ruth attended local schools, after which time she began work as a seamstress for a clothing manufacturer. In 1938, Ruth married the love of her life, Louis Parenti, remaining happily together for nearly 62 years.
Ruth and Louie moved to Florida in 1974, settling in DeLand, where she continued her vocation as a seamstress. After retiring, Ruth used her outstanding sewing talent to do alterations and create outfits for many satisfied clients. But there was much more to Ruth than her work. She loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting. But the one hobby she loved most was playing Bingo. For Ruth, nothing could beat the joy of yelling "Bingo!" Although Ruth sometimes appeared unsociable, she was actually quite shy – until you got to know her. She had a great sense of humor, making amusing jokes or comments that delighted everyone. Ruth and Louie loved to dance. Now they will be dancing in Heaven for eternity.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and all of her siblings. Survivors include a son, Louis Parenti and his wife Bettie; two daughters, Janet Bazenas and her husband Al; and, Laraine Tripp and her husband, Bob, as well as six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks to the staff of the Alliance Health and Rehabilitation Center, the wonderful third floor staff at Advent Health DeLand, and the exceptionally professional, loving, and tender nurses and CNAs at Halifax Health Hospice.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m., and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City. Following the services, burial will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Ave., DeLand.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Ruth's name, or perform an unexpected act of kindness for someone you don't know.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
