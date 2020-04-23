Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schlagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Schlagel


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Schlagel Obituary
Ruth E. Schlagel
March 7, 1930 - April 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Ruth E. Schlagel, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, at Schervier Pavilion.
She was the daughter of Katherine (nee Ruhl) and David Schlagel and stepdaughter of Martin Schmick. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pine Island, NY.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Irene Zovistoski and her husband, Walter; nieces, Carol Ann Sciarra and her husband, Jim, and Dawn Croan and her husband, Dave; nephews, Tab Filipowski and his wife, Beth, and Jeffrey Filipowski; several great-nephews and great great-nieces, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Katherine Schmick, father David Schlagel, stepfather, Martin Schmick; her sister, Dorothy Ann Filipowski and brother-in-law, George Filipowski.
The family would like to thank the staff at Schervier Pavilion for the care and compassion given to Ruth during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, New York 10990.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -