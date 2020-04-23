|
|
Ruth E. Schlagel
March 7, 1930 - April 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Ruth E. Schlagel, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, at Schervier Pavilion.
She was the daughter of Katherine (nee Ruhl) and David Schlagel and stepdaughter of Martin Schmick. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pine Island, NY.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Irene Zovistoski and her husband, Walter; nieces, Carol Ann Sciarra and her husband, Jim, and Dawn Croan and her husband, Dave; nephews, Tab Filipowski and his wife, Beth, and Jeffrey Filipowski; several great-nephews and great great-nieces, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Katherine Schmick, father David Schlagel, stepfather, Martin Schmick; her sister, Dorothy Ann Filipowski and brother-in-law, George Filipowski.
The family would like to thank the staff at Schervier Pavilion for the care and compassion given to Ruth during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, New York 10990.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020