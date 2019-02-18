|
|
Ruth Elizabeth (Carpenter) Fraas
October 11, 1921 - February 17, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Ruth Elizabeth (Carpenter) Fraas, age 97, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late George W. Fraas, who predeceased her in 1990.
Daughter of the late Moffatt Roe and Elizabeth Duke (Earl) Carpenter, she was born on October 11, 1921 in Newburgh.
Ruth was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Episcopal Church and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, class of 1938. As she always wanted to be a teacher, she was accepted into Skidmore College for the graduating class of 1942. After her education, she returned to Newburgh and worked for several years at the Newburgh Free Public Library, and later began her career in education. Over the course of her career she taught countless children in the then New Windsor School district then Newburgh school district for over 26 years. In June of 1944 she married George W. Fraas and together they raised their family. Ruth retired from the Newburgh Enlarge School District in 1986.
Survivors include a son, Steven R. Fraas, and his wife, Lynne, of Flagler Beach, FL; a daughter, Elizabeth Whalen, and her husband, George Hopkins, of New Windsor; three grandchildren, Michael, Matthew (Patti) and Jennifer Martin (Chris); two great grandchildren, Mikayla Martin and Jackson Martin; and a niece, Barbara Reid, and nephew, Ronald J. Reid III. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Ruth was predeceased by a sister Jean Reid in 2015.
Funeral services will take place 10:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand Street, Newburgh. The Reverend Dustin Trowbridge will officiate. Burial will follow in the family plot, at Cedar Hill Cemetery. At the request of the family, memorial contributions are asked to St. George's Episcopal Church, in Ruth's name.
Arrangements are under the care of the White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, 562-6550 or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019