|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Owens
September 26, 1944 - July 7, 2019
Kiamesha Lake, NY
Ruth Elizabeth (Morrison) Owens, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 7, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Ruth was raised in Haverstraw, NY before raising her family in Thiells, NY, and then moving to Kiamesha Lake, NY and spending winters in Jupiter, FL to live out her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Owens, Jr.; her three children: Robert J. Owens III, Abigail E. (Owens) Tighe and Rachel A. Owens; her five grandchildren: Samantha, Brandon, Emily, Zachary and Raelynn; and one great-grandchild, Jonathan. She is also survived by two nieces, Ruth (Gregory) Masterson and Jean Gregory, and several loving cousins and extended family members.
Ruth is pre-deceased by her mother, Margaret (Grabe) Morrison, her father, John Morrison, her sister, Margaret (Morrison) Gregory and her brother, John Morrison.
Ruth actively served in the Hudson Valley and Rockland County Boy Scouts, for which she received the Silver Beaver, Distinguished Service, and God and Service Awards. In recognition for her service to the Northeast Regional Sea Scouting Committee, she received the Ray Finley Award for Service to Sea Scouting. Ruth was also involved throughout her life in a number of other organizations and activities, including Monticello United Methodist Church and earlier Garnerville United Methodist Church, Wesleyan Service Guild, Noah's Ark Thrift Shop, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 73 of Monticello, Sullivan County American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans Coalition, as well as Girl Scouts, Pioneer Girls and Sullivan County RSVP.
She served as a secretary in outpatient services at Helen Hayes Hospital, ran her own business for several years, and later served as an after-school care aide for elementary school children. Since her retirement, she traveled extensively with the love of her life, Bob, and celebrated the joys of life with her family.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. An America Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Monticello, 455 Broadway.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 11 to July 12, 2019