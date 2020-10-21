Ruth H. Taylor
December 13, 1953 - October 19, 2020
Milford, PA
Ms. Ruth H. Taylor of Milford, PA and a lifetime resident of the area, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sloane Kettering Memorial Hospital, in New York City. She was 66. She was born December 13, 1953 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Christopher Conklin and Marjorie A. Mills Conklin.
Ruth worked as an Engineering Technician for Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, NJ.
A family statement read: "The family would like to thank Vickie Singer for being such a wonderful person and friend to Ruthie and the family. Vickie was like a sister to Ruthie and she took such great care of Ruthie during her illness."
Surviving are her mother: Marjorie Conklin of Huguenot, NY; brother: Christopher Conklin and his fiancé, Tracey Collette of Huguenot, NY; her companion: Bill "Sandy" Craven of Wharton, NJ; her best friend who was like a sister: Victoria Singer of Bloomfield, NJ; her cousin who was like a brother: Charles "Chuck" Conklin and his wife, Dawnof Ellenville, NY; uncles: Alfred Mills and his wife, Penny of Charlotte Hall, MD, Larry Smith and his wife, Joyce of Lititz, PA, Stanley "Butch" Conklin and his wife, Kaye of Huguenot, NY, and Dennis DeGroat of Port Jervis, NY; also several cousins and her Shihtsu, Trixie. She is predeceased by uncles: Charles Mills, Howard Smith, and Bert Conklin; aunts: Joanne Conklin and Marion DeGroat; godparents: Elmer and Evelyn Conklin; and her Shihtsu, Pebbles.
Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis with Father George L. Campbell officiating.
Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society Of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com