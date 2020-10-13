1/1
Ruth J. Feighner
1926 - 2020
Ruth J. Feighner
June 4, 1926 - October 3, 2020
Montague, NJ
Ruth J. Feighner, age 94 of Montague, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 4, 1926 in Bay City, Michigan, the daughter of William and Iva Wise Zink.
Ruth owned and operated Greenstone Ceramics in Midland Park, New Jersey for many years.
After graduating from college Ruth went to work for Continental Oil Co. in Ponca, Oklahoma. She was a translator for the company working with French, German and Russian Patents.
She was an active member of the Ponca Garden Club and the Ponca Rock and Mineral Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of the Ponca Bridge Club.
Ruth married George Feighner, Sr., who pre-deceased her on November 3, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Libby and her husband, Terrance Myers of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Rurh is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Tracy Lindsay and her husband, Timothy and Jeffrey Libby; her two great grandchildren, Kelly Lindsay and Timothy Lindsay, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her two two sons, George Feighner, Jr. and Eric Feighner; two brothers, Roland and "Bud" Zink; and her sister, Elaine Pretzer.
Services and cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, New Jersey 07860.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
