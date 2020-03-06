Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Temple Sinai
75 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY
View Map
Ruth Katz Preiser


1924 - 2020
Ruth Katz Preiser Obituary
Ruth Katz Preiser
April 19, 1924 - March 4, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ruth Katz Preiser, a 73 year area resident, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 95 years of age.
The daughter of the late Jack and Helen Feig Katz, she was born on April 19, 1924 in New York, NY.
Ruth was formerly employed as a teacher's aide at the former Truman Moon Elementary School in Middletown. She was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown and a member of the Sisterhood of Temple Sinai and Hadassah. Ruth was a Girl Scout Leader of Intermediate Troop Two in Middletown, a member and volunteer of the Middletown Newcomers Club, member of the Middletown State Hospital Volunteer Services, the Red Cross Gray Ladies Volunteer at the former Horton Hospital, member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans Association of Orange and Sullivan Post 450, and Ruth was the recipient of the Jewish Federation of Greater Lauderhill Award of Merit in 1983. She was also a former part-time student at Orange County Community College studying business.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin F. Preiser of Middletown; her children: Gary Preiser and his wife, Lynda of Walton, NY, Cheryl Leopold and her husband, Richard of Gardiner, NY and Geof Prysirr and his wife, Julia of LaQuinta, CA; her grandchildren: Rebecca, Matthew, Stephen, Amy, Rachel and Gabrielle; her great grandchildren, Luke, Asa, Aaron, Noah, Hannah, Madeleine and Cora; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Pinkus "Sonny" Katz; twin sister, Elsie Wakefield and her granddaughter, Sarah Preiser.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8th at Temple Sinai, 75 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate. Interment will be in the Walton Cemetery, Walton, NY.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be made to Hadassah at Temple Sinai or the Jewish War Veterans Association of Orange & Sullivan Post 450.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
