Ruth L. Miller
July 14, 1934 - January 31, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Ruth L. Miller, a longtime Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was 85.
Daughter of the late Crawford and Cassie (Whitney) Greene, she was born on July 14, 1934 in Fleischmanns, NY.
A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, Ruth worked for New York Telephone and Page Answering Service, Newburgh during the early years. She was past President and Life Member of the Cronomer Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Newburgh Yacht Club and a past Den Mother for Boy Scouts Pack 327, Newburgh.
Survivors include six children, Loreen S. (PJ McManamon) Miller of Ruby, NY, Diane (Richard) Riccobono of Commack, NY, Paul T. Miller of the Town of Newburgh, Jeffrey R. (Lori) Miller of the Town of Newburgh, John C. (Anh Le) Miller of Athens, NY, and Catherine (David) Ciocchi of Hopewell Junction, NY; thirteen grandchildren, Katlyn, Rick, Jenna, Jeff, Brandon, Matthew, Ashley, David, Nick, Alex, Paul, Emily and Juliana; six great grandchildren Riley, Emmalyn, Vivian, John, Julianna and Reagan with two on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, George C. Miller in 1999, two brothers, Harold Greene and Donald Green, and one sister, Doris Smith.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, 296 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, also at the Cronomer Valley Fire Department with the Rev Jeffery Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Gardnertown Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Cronomer Valley Fire Department or the Cronomer Valley Ladies Auxiliary, 296 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020