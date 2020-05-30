Ruth LoGerfo
November 2, 1923 - May 25, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Ruth LoGerfo, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. She was 96 years old.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1923 in Burnside, New York. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Charles Lobb, Sr. and Cora Horton Lobb. Ruth was a proud graduate of S.U.N.Y. Delhi and a former dietitian at Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City.
Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Angelo "Jeff" Frank LoGerfo who is waiting for her in heaven.
She was a vibrant woman who did everything with a sense of humor and a twinkle in her eyes. She loved nature, animals, and country music. In 1957 she and her husband bought Peaceful Valley Farm on Winterton Road in Bloomingburg, NY where she remained until entering into care.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Waschitz and her husband, Michael; her grandson, Scott Waschitz and his wife, Kristi, granddaughter, Rachel Banks and her husband, Richard; great-grandchildren, Timothy Waschitz, Emma Banks, and Annabelle Banks. She was predeceased by siblings: Cora Brundage, Benjamin Lobb, William Lobb Sr., Arthur Charles Lobb Jr. and Robert Lobb Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of your choice.
There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.