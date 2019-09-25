Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Ruth M. Shursky

Ruth M. Shursky Obituary
Ruth M. Shursky
October 12, 1929 - September 23, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Ruth M. Shursky, of Hurleyville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sullivan County Adult Care Center. She was 89.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph Huschke and Mabel Arfmann, born on October 12, 1929 in Liberty, NY.
Ruth worked as a Teacher's Aide for Fallsburg Central School. She was also a lifelong member and past Treasurer for the Hurleyville United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the Audubon Society.
She is survived by her children: Stanley Shursky (Joanne) of North Andover, MA, Vincent Shursky (Susanne) of Fremont Center, NY, Susan Shursky (George) of Alabama and Stephen Shursky (Mary) of Hurleyville, NY; her grandchildren: Nicholas (Amy) and Andrew Shursky; great-grandchildren: Grace, Leon, Max and Charley Shursky; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Andrew "Andy" Shursky and her brother, Donald Huschke.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name can be made to the Hurleyville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 64, Hurleyville, NY 12747 or to the Sullivan County Audubon Society, P.O. Box 30, Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759.
Family will accept friends and family from 11 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, September 28 at the Hurleyville United Methodist Church. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Hurleyville Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
