Ruth R. Decker
December 12, 1925 - January 15, 2020
New Windsor, NY
It is with great sadness to announce that Ruth R. Decker of New Windsor, NY and long time resident of the area, entered into rest on January 15, 2020 at the Wingate Ulster Nursing Home in Highland, NY. She had just celebrated her 94th birthday in December. The daughter of the late Joseph Wien and Catherine Benz Wien, Ruth was born on December 12, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the third youngest of ten children. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Middletown, NY. Ruth had worked many years for the former Diamond Candle Factory in Newburgh, before becoming a nurse's aide in the Cornwall Hospital. After her retirement in 1986, she enjoyed being a homemaker, an avid reader and a loving, devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include the love of her life, son Thomas and his wife, Edith of Wallkill, NY: Sister Dorothy (Honey) Peck of Phoenix, AZ. She was "Gram" to two granddaughters; Susan and Karen; "Nana" to five great-grandchildren; Sara, Connor, Drew, Sean and Ian; and "Aunt Rudy" to many nieces and nephews. Ruth also leaves behind her treasured neighbor and friend Carol Monkowski along with her husband, Michael and children, William and Phillip.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Raymond in 1992, her four sisters; Margaret Allen, Marion Sigler, Annie Young, Catherine (Peggie) Crist; and four brothers: The Wien boys: Joseph, Arthur, Charles and Edward.
It was Ruth's wishes that there would be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY on Tuesday, January 21 at 12 noon.
Ruth's family wish to thank the entire staff at Wingate for their compassion and the care they provided her during her brief stay with them. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial contribution to Wingate at Ulster, 1 Wingate Way, Highland, NY 12528.
