Ruth R. Monroe
April 24, 1927 - August 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ruth R. Monroe, a longtime resident of the area, died after a brief illness at Garnet Health Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was 93.
The daughter of Louis and Gussie Kasofsky Haug, she was born on April 24, 1927 in the Bronx, NY.
She was an only child who was raised by her devoted aunt, Louise Haug. She married Paul J. Monroe, and they raised six children together. She was a devoted wife and committed mother who cared about her family. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be missed by many.
Ruth is survived by four sons: David L. Monroe of Cornwall, NY, Howard C. Monroe of Harriman, NY, Donald A. Monroe of Goshen, and James E. Monroe (Laura) of Montgomery, NY; and stepson, Paul Monroe of Florida; as well grandchildren: Tina-Rae, Kimberly, Jessica, Lindsay, Sarah, Patrick, Alexa, Brayde, Chase, and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul in 1975 and daughter Ruth Ann in 2006.
Visitation will take place on from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY, 10940. Due to the current pandemic, visitors will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Donations in Ruth's name can be made to: Access Supports for Living, 16-24 Union St, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
