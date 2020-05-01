Ruth S. Grant
February 25, 1909 - May 1, 2020
Liberty, NY
Ruth S. Grant of Liberty, NY was a former secretary to the superintendent of the Liberty Central School District from which she retired in 1970. She was a long-time area resident and passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake, Liberty, NY. She was 111.
The daughter of the late Franklin and Susan Bates Siddons, she was born February 25, 1909 in Plattsburgh, NY.
Ruth was a graduate of Plattsburgh State University; a member of the Liberty Methodist Church; she had been a founding member of the Liberty Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Ruth will be fondly remembered by the neighborhood children, who came to her home to play.
Survivors include her son, Robert Grant and his wife, Patricia of Liberty, NY; several grandchildren, including Thomas Benjamin, Brian Grant and Alan Grant; and one niece, Susan White.
She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Grant; and one son, Richard Grant.
Graveside services and burial will be in the Morrisonville Cemetery, Morrisonville, NY.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Care Center at Sunset Lake – Family Council, 256 Sunset Lake Road, Liberty, NY 12754.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.