Ruth Sussman
March 28, 1920 - March 7, 2019
Monroe, NY
Ruth Sussman, a 60 year area resident, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 98 years of age.
The daughter of the late Samuel and Ida Glendel Steingard, she was born on March 28, 1920 in New York City, NY.
Ruth was a retired secretary and was employed by the Morris High School in the Bronx, NY. She was a member of the Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism and Temple Eitz Chaim. Ruth was past president of Hadassah and active in the community with seniors and Russian immigration teaching English.
Survivors include; her daughter, Judith Brody and her husband, Benjamin of Ft. Myers, FL; her son, Kenneth Sussman and his wife, Laura of Teaneck, NJ; four grandchildren: Scott and William Brody and Andrew and Robin Sussman; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Sam Sussman and her sister, Belle Sussman.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 10th at the Temple Sinai Cemetery, Route 302, Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah in Ruth's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019