Ruthann (Williams) Rebman
11/26/1933 - 08/11/2019
Middletown, NY
Ruthann Rebman (Williams), 85 ,of Middletown, N.Y., passed away on August 11, 2019 in Middletown ,NY with her family by her side.
Ruthann was born in Goshen, NY to Agnes F. Bennett and Donald Williams on November 26th, 1933. She went to high school at Newburgh Free Academy and graduated in 1952. She enjoyed tending to her garden and being the matron and caretaker of her family. She enjoyed playing (and cheating) in cards with her husband, kids and grandkids. She was a volunteer board member of Otisville Little League, and was active volunteer for Mt. Carmel school events.
Ruthann is predeceased by her husband, of 57 years, William Rebman, her twin sister, Betty Williams and her sister Mary Holmes. Ruthann is survived by her sons James, and wife, Susan of Hudson, MA, and Richard of Middletown; and her daughters Linda, and husband, Dax Kruger, of Otisville, and Karen, and husband, Marcello Paglia of Middletown. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kathryn and husband Chris, Joseph and his love, Jessica, Alicia, William, Darren and Brianna; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sebastiano, Alexander and Ariel.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15th at St. Albert's Chapel at National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt Carmel, Carmelite Dr, Middletown NY, 10940 at 10am. Entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. Visitation will be held at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home Wednesday August 14th from 4pm-7pm. Martinez-Morse Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Middletown Park Manor.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019