Saburnia "Joanne" J. Antonelli
October 30, 1933 - July 7, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Saburnia "Joanne" J. Antonelli, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was 85.
Daughter of the late Arthur and Saburnia (Owen) Frangello, she was born on October 30, 1933 in Newburgh, NY.
A Town of Newburgh resident for most of her life she retired to Florida with her husband of 65 years, John "Jack" R. Antonelli. Joanne was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Osiris Country Club and served as secretary for the Ladies League. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Dan Leghorn Engine Co. #1 Ladies Auxiliary. Her other hobbies included sewing, cooking, and playing the piano. Throughout her life Joanne was known for her friendly smile, her kindness, her compassion and her devotion to her loving friends and family.
In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by two sons, Jay Antonelli and his wife, Sarah of Leeland, NC and Michael Antonelli and his wife, Alva of Walden; a daughter, Jacie L. Tansosch and her husband, Matthew of Newburgh; a sister, Fran Lu and her husband, Robert Scott of Maine; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 443 South Plank Rd., Newburgh. The Reverend Fernando Hernandez will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory can be made to St. Patrick's Church, or their soup kitchen, 55 Grand St. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 7 to July 9, 2019