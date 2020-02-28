|
Sallie M. Robinson
November 25, 1939 - February 23, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Evg. Sallie M. Robinson of Ellenville, NY, departed this life on Sunday, February, 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old. Sallie was born on November 25, 1939 in Estill, SC; she was the daughter of the late Mildred and James Roundtree.
Following her High School Graduation, Sallie furthered her education and earned an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development. This is where she began her journey as a caregiver. Whether it was running her daycare or working as a home health aide, Sallie always put the children and the patients she was caring for first.
Sallie was a faithful member of the New Testament Church of Jesus Christ. She served as a Church Mother and the President of the Culinary Staff. She was a very spiritual person and would often be seen reading her bible.
Surviving are her son, Anthony Middleton; her step children: Candy, Debbie, Samantha and Bruce; her brother, Verdell; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Sallie was predeceased by her husband, John Robinson; infant son, John Arthur Middleton; her son, Robert Middleton and her brother, Randolph Roundtree
The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. A Homegoing Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at the New Testament Church of Jesus Christ, 39 Clinton Ave., Ellenville. Burial will follow at Fantinekill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 845-647-4343. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.loucksfh.com
