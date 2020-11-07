Sally Ann Martin
May 31, 1935 - November 4, 2020
Sparrow Bush, NY
Sally Ann Martin, age 85 of Sparrow Bush, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
Sally was born May 31, 1935 in the Bronx, NY to Victor and Florence Karp. Sally married Martin Lee Berger on November 24, 1956. Early in their relationship, the two taught ballroom dance together.
They had two children, Fred Martin and Laura Martin, who survive Sally along with her grandchildren, Ellery Martin-Gleason and William Martin-Gleason, and Fred's wife, Angela Guerrero.
In the early 1970s, Sally divorced and brought her two children from Manhattan, NY to Woodstock, NY. She created a happy and secure home for the three of them. She owned a vintage clothing store, worked as a bookkeeper, and served as a restaurant hostess. She built a business in the center of the Woodstock village, Sally Martin Flowers.
After her two children were grown, Sally met the love of her life, Dolores "Dee" Hodges. The two of them were inseparable for more than 30 years. Dee took them traveling to the beach (Sally's favorite place) and held big gatherings of friends. Every year for her birthday Dee would throw Sally a party. Dee treated Sally like a queen.
Sally took great joy in their relationship and in the birth of her two grandchildren (Fred's children).
In her later years, Sally's health declined and Dee took care of her. After a short and valiant fight with cancer, Dee passed away on October 9, 2020. Sally passed peacefully of a broken heart just 26 days later with her two children by her side.
Sally lived a full and vibrant life. Her smile and wit gave joy to many. We will miss her dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Woodstock Artists Cemetery, in Woodstock, NY.
Contributions in honor of Sally may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com