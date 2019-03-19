|
|
Sally E. Goldberg
February 7, 1930 - February 13, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Sally E. Goldberg of Port Jervis, NY died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Milford Senior Care & Rehabilitation Center, Milford, PA. She was 89. She was born February 7, 1930 in South Boundbrook, NJ, the daughter of the late Frank Gossler and the late Thalia Thomas Gossler.
Sally worked in the Telecommunications Industry as a Senior Project Manager for Midtronics Communications in Middletown, NY.
A family statement read: "Sally touched many people with her generosity. She found happiness in creativity with her needlepoint, embroidery, gardening and cooking. She loved the arts and was upbeat having a smile on her face with a story for everyone. She had a true love of learning. She seemed happiest when she learned something new and then could educate others on her hew found knowledge. She will be truly missed by her family and friends."
Surviving are her daughters: Wendy Nocar of Port Jervis, NY, and Lisa Grooms and her husband, Tracy of Lakeworth, FL; son: Bruce Nocar and his wife, Janet of Lambertville, NJ; brother:Frank Gossler and his wife, Wendy of Sunbury, PA; sister:Judy Brennan and her husband, Jack ofSpringfield, FL; two grandsons: Steven Nocar and Michael Nocar; two granddaughters: Aubrey Grooms and Lisa Meske; three great granddaughters: Summer Williamson Nocar, Alli Meske and Devon Nocar; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister: Nancy Volmer; and grandson: Josh Williamson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 60 Sussex St., Port Jervis followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ann Akers officiating. Cremation was at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA and a burial of cremains in the spring will be in the Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 60 Sussex St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019