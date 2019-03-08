|
Sally Kappalumackal John
March 6, 2019
Formerly of Slate Hill, NY
Sally John - beloved wife, mother, and sister – was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was 59.
The daughter of late Joseph and Mariam Mathiramcheril, she was born in Kerala, India. She was the youngest of seven siblings – Andrew (Cicily) Mathiramcheril, Mary Mathiramcheril, dec., James (Lucy) Mathiramcheril, Philomina (Mathew, dec.) Chirayil, Celine (Joseph) Tholany, and Lizy (Mathew) Chempakaseril.
She was married to Tomy Kappalumackal John, and they shared 29 years of marriage. Sally and Tomy had a very special bond and raised two wonderful kids together.
Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her beautiful garden, and cooking delicious meals for all.
She was a dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant in Goshen, New York at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation, who spent her lifetime caring for others.
Sally is survived by her husband, Tomy K. John; her son, Sean John, and her daughter, Lovina John.
A Wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown.
A remembrance donation, in her memory, can be made to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019