Sally Ruth Sheley
August 6, 1943 - August 20, 2019
Newburgh , NY
Sally Ruth Sheley, 76, of Newburgh, a retired teacher with Newburgh Central School District, Newburgh and a life-long area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
The daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Harrsen) Ostergren, she was born on August 6, 1943 in Newburgh, NY.
Sally was a graduate of S.U.N.Y. New Paltz, earning her degree in Education.
She married her beloved husband of 53 wonderful years, William John Sheley, who survives at home.
In addition to her husband, William, Sally's survivors include her son, William V. Sheley and his wife, Morgan, of Scarsdale, NY; her adored granddaughters, Paige and Sloan; brothers, Carl Ostergren of Wallkill, NY and William Ostergren of Michigan. Sally was predeceased by her loving daughter, Carla Anne Sheley.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019