T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Salvatore "Sammy" Cavallaro

Salvatore "Sammy" Cavallaro Obituary
Salvatore "Sammy" Cavallaro
January 21, 1942 - December 25, 2019
Chester, NY
Salvatore "Sammy" Cavallaro of Chester, NY entered into rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was 77 years old. He was co-owner of Cavallaro Farms Goshen, NY.
The son of Anthony James and Frieda Buda Cavallaro, he was born on January 21, 1942 in Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Cavallaro; daughters, Robyn Cavallaro, Jacquelyn Cavallaro and Doug Thompson; son, Christopher Cavallaro and Cindy Knight; grandchildren: Savannah Dagele and husband, Jonathan, Sam Cavallaro Turpening, Austin Cavallaro Whatley, Cole Cavallaro Whatley; great-granddaughter, Clara Rae Dagele; brother, John Cavallaro and wife, Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Cremation will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905; , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
