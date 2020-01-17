|
|
Salvatore "Sal" Ciccione
July 26, 1953 - January 16, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
Salvatore "Sal" Ciccione owner of Sal's Pizzeria in Jeffersonville died Thursday January 16, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 66 years of age.
Sal was born July 26, 1953 in S. Margherita Di Belice Sicily, Italy, the son of Charles Ciccione and the late Maria Maggio Ciccione.
Sal was the husband of Josephine Saputo Ciccione.
Salvatore is survived by his father, Charles Ciccione; by his wife, Josephine Saputo Ciccione; by his children: his daughter, Maria Ciccione, by his son, Charles Ciccione and by his grandson, Gianni Joseph Huggler. Sal is further survived by his siblings Paul Ciccione, Anthony Ciccione, Charles Ciccione, Lucy Sarta, and Annoinette Simione and by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 ST Rte 52, Jeffersonville. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday January 21. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngsville.
For directions or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020