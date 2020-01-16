Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Still Rd.
Monroe, NY
View Map
Salvatore Ferraro


1933 - 2020
Salvatore Ferraro Obituary
Salvatore Ferraro
March 6, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Monroe, NY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore "Sal" Ferraro, loving husband, father, and papa. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family and friends at home under the care of Hospice.
Sal and his beloved late wife of 63 years, Tina, created a beautiful family. He is survived by his four children: Julia Ann Ferraro, John Ferraro, James (Darcie) Ferraro, and Janette Gaggi; his sisters, Vita and Teresa: nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sal was born in Vizzini, Italy. He moved to NYC when he was 16 years old. He became a U.S. citizen when he enlisted in the Army. He served in the Korean War from 1953-1955. Sal was well known as owner/barber in Manhattan, servicing many affluent and famous gentlemen. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, and a member of the Metropolitan Rod & Gun Club. He was a Maintennce Manager for Metlife Insurance Co. in New York, NY. Sal was most appreciated for his love of life, family, and friends. His home was a beacon for many. He and his wife romanced a room as they danced together.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20th at the Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd. Monroe, NY 10950. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Disabled Americans Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
