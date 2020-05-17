Salvatore Foti
May 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Salvatore Foti, age 96, entered into eternal rest on May 15th, 2020 with his son Michael by his side. Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, not all of his family members were able to be present. Salvatore was a life-long resident of Newburgh, NY. He married the love of his life, Marianna on November 16th, 1947. Together they raised their family while owning and operating Newburgh's Madonna Gift Shop for 50 years. Salvatore had a tireless work ethic and was devoted to his family. He was the definition of a true gentleman and lived every day of his life with kindness, compassion and respect. Salvatore was a humble man who wanted others to be happy. Salvatore was devoted to his catholic faith and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY. He was also an active and proud member of Club 60 and the Catholic War Veterans Post 386. Salvatore was a World War II veteran, who made tremendous sacrifices to ensure others could enjoy the freedoms of democracy. He was a soldier in the United States Army Air force. Upon returning from the war, Salvatore was a designer and sample maker for ladies' handbags.
Salvatore's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marianna. He is survived by his children: Thomas (Lee Ellen) Foti, Michael Foti and his partner, Christine, and Nancy (Michael) Drake; his grandchildren: Jason (Lauren) Foti, Paul (Tara) Foti, Renee (Paul) Henry, Michael Drake, Brittany Drake and Kathryn Foti. Salvatore adored his six great-granddaughters: Bryanna, Madison, Jacquelyn, Victoria, Olivia and Kate; daughters-in-law: JoAnn (Ken) Copertino and Deborah (Allen) Monks; sisters-in-law: Mary Foti, Marie Foti, and Mimi Hollub, brothers-in-law: Dominick Palermo, Marvin Hollub and Dominick Bello, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Salvatore was the son of Dominick and Theresa Foti. He is predeceased by his sisters, Francis and Mary, and brothers, Joseph, Angelo and Nick.
His family would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to St. Luke's Cornwall Montefiore Hospital, especially the doctors, nurses and staff of the 4th floor. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the front-line heroes who care for those affected by the coronavirus.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Catholic War Veterans or to The Hudson Valley Honor Flight. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
May 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Salvatore Foti, age 96, entered into eternal rest on May 15th, 2020 with his son Michael by his side. Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, not all of his family members were able to be present. Salvatore was a life-long resident of Newburgh, NY. He married the love of his life, Marianna on November 16th, 1947. Together they raised their family while owning and operating Newburgh's Madonna Gift Shop for 50 years. Salvatore had a tireless work ethic and was devoted to his family. He was the definition of a true gentleman and lived every day of his life with kindness, compassion and respect. Salvatore was a humble man who wanted others to be happy. Salvatore was devoted to his catholic faith and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY. He was also an active and proud member of Club 60 and the Catholic War Veterans Post 386. Salvatore was a World War II veteran, who made tremendous sacrifices to ensure others could enjoy the freedoms of democracy. He was a soldier in the United States Army Air force. Upon returning from the war, Salvatore was a designer and sample maker for ladies' handbags.
Salvatore's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marianna. He is survived by his children: Thomas (Lee Ellen) Foti, Michael Foti and his partner, Christine, and Nancy (Michael) Drake; his grandchildren: Jason (Lauren) Foti, Paul (Tara) Foti, Renee (Paul) Henry, Michael Drake, Brittany Drake and Kathryn Foti. Salvatore adored his six great-granddaughters: Bryanna, Madison, Jacquelyn, Victoria, Olivia and Kate; daughters-in-law: JoAnn (Ken) Copertino and Deborah (Allen) Monks; sisters-in-law: Mary Foti, Marie Foti, and Mimi Hollub, brothers-in-law: Dominick Palermo, Marvin Hollub and Dominick Bello, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Salvatore was the son of Dominick and Theresa Foti. He is predeceased by his sisters, Francis and Mary, and brothers, Joseph, Angelo and Nick.
His family would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to St. Luke's Cornwall Montefiore Hospital, especially the doctors, nurses and staff of the 4th floor. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the front-line heroes who care for those affected by the coronavirus.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Catholic War Veterans or to The Hudson Valley Honor Flight. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2020.