Salvatore Linarello
July 9, 1942 - September 15, 2020
Monroe, NY
Salvatore was a longtime resident of Monroe, NY. He entered peacefully to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was 78 years old. Salvatore was the son of Vincenzo and Rose (nee Correale) Linarello. He was born July 9, 1942 in Gioiosa Ionica, Calabria, Italy.
At the age of 14, he and his family moved from Italy to Brooklyn, NY. Salvatore was married to his loving wife Giulia for 54 years. Together they had a son, Vincent. Salvatore then moved his family to Monroe, NY. In Brooklyn, he was a member, and former president, of the Masonic Lodge. In Monroe, Salvatore worked for the Monroe Woodbury Transportation Department as a bus driver before starting his career as an assistant assessor for the Town of Monroe, until his retirement in 1993.
Salvatore and Giulia together shared a love for all things Italian; food, wine, music, family and friends. He was a phenomenal pizza maker. Salvatore loved spending time with family and friends. There was usually someone visiting with Salvatore at any given time of day. Family and friends were always welcome. Salvatore will most fondly be remembered as "Nonno" a devoted grandfather who always had time for his grandchildren. Salvatore loved playing cards with his grandchildren, teaching them rummy, poker and blackjack. There was plenty of laughter and cheer during card games with Nonno and the boys.
Salvatore is survived by his wife, Giulia Linarello (nee Lombardo), and son, Vincent Linarello and his wife, Joanna (nee Jakubiak) Linarello; three cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Vincent; as well as his four sisters and brother, many cousins, nephews, and nieces in New York, Florida and Italy.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com