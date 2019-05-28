|
|
Salvatore Paporto
December 31, 1942 - May 27, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Salvatore Paporto of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 31, 1942. He was the son of the late Joseph and Giovanna (Jenny) Paporto.
Salvatore was a retired Psychiatric RN at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center. During his long professional career, he had been a nurse administrator and ground supervisor at Hudson River Psychiatric Center and a medical expert and instructor for the Local 17 in Newburgh, NY. Being an RN was kept especially dear to him throughout all his years as he demonstrated when he helped family and friends in need, time and time again.
As a local resident, Salvatore was involved in recreational and community endeavors. He was an avid golfer and participated in a couple of the local golf leagues. He was a member of the Highland Men's bowling league. He served for several years in the Marlboro School District as a school board member.
Survivors include his wife, Laurel O. Paporto; his son, Salvatore James Paporto; his daughters, Michelle Paporto, Teresa Paporto and Andrea Paporto Friedman; five grandchildren and many other family members.
Salvatore will be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, friend and RN.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A prayer service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. His final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marlboro.
Memorial donations can be made to the .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019