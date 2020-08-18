Salvatore Petrolese
August 6, 1928 - August 16, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Salvatore (Sal) Petrolese, 92 of New Windsor, NY entered into rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Sal was born on August 6, 1928 in Ponza, Italy to Battista & Giovanina Petrollese. In 1930 he arrived on Ellis Island with his Mother and sister, Teresa. Sal was raised in the Bronx and in 1950 he met Connie, the love of his life. Shortly thereafter, Sal enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean conflict and he was stationed in Germany from 1950 to 1952. Upon returning he went to work for the A&P in Manhattan as a butcher. He married Connie in 1953 and they lived in Brooklyn and had 3 children, Ann, John and Anthony.
Sal loved bowling, the horses, and playing cards. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, he worked hard and loved taking his family on summer vacations. He was a man of great character, and he had a beautiful sense of humor.
He was predeceased by his wife Connie in 2015. He is survived by his sons: John (Elena) and Anthony, daughter, Ann Marie Collins (Terence), grandchildren Michelle Hannigan and Anthony Petrolese; great grandchildren Jason and Dylan Hannigan; brothers: Silverio (Marie) Petrollese and Anthony (Ana) Petrollese; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Teresa Mazzella.
Viewing will be private for the family, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church (formerly Sacred Heart Church). Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery NY. In lieu of flowers or donations, Mass cards would be appreciated.
Arrangements under the care of Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.