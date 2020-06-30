Salvatore "Sonny"

Scimeca, Jr.

February 4, 1935 - June 27, 2020

New Paltz, NY

Salvatore "Sonny" Scimeca, Jr., 85, of New Paltz, New York, passed away peacefully at home in New Paltz, on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born February 4, 1935 at his family homestead and farm on South Street in Highland, New York, he was the son of the late Josephine (Realmuto) and Salvatore Scimeca, Sr.

After high school he took over the running of the family farm as co-owner, of Salvatore Scimeca & Sons Apple Farm in Highland, New York, until his retirement in 1975.

Sal was an avid gardener /grafter, and skier. He loved going camping, deer and bear hunting. He often visited the Adirondacks and Lake George. He went on family vacations to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Sal loved learning about history and exploring famous sights like the Roosevelt Mansion in Hyde Park. He was very sociable and enjoyed parties, picnics and weddings with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased his siblings, Kathrine Gualtieri and her husband, James, Dorothy Anderson and her husband, Gus, Dominica "Minnie" Ligotino and her husband, Joseph, Dominick Scimeca, and Rose Walker; and his sister-in- law, Asunta "Sue" Scimeca.

Survivors include his son, Michael Scimeca and his wife, Clay of Utica, NY; his brother, Peter Scimeca of Highland, NY; his nephew, Charles Ligotino and his wife, Diane of New Paltz, NY, with whom he resided; his longtime love and friend, Patricia Scimeca of Beacon, NY; his grandchildren, Evan, Rowan, Torin, Tiel, and Gaylan; his wonderful caregiver, Jennifer "Jan" Berean; his stepson, Steven Dolce and wife, Sandy of Dutchess County, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 34 S. Chestnut Street, New Paltz, New York, with Father Salvatore Cordero officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow, at St. Charles Cemetery, Route 44/55, in Gardiner, New York.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Salvatore's family with the arrangements.



