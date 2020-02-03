|
|
Samuel Acevedo-Padin
January 17, 1964 - February 3, 2020
Monticello, MY
Samuel (Sam) Acevedo-Padin was a long time resident of Monticello, New York. Born in Isabela Puerto Rico on January, 17 1964 and passed away on Monday February, 3 2020 at the age of 56.
Sam was the son of the late Nereida Padin and Arsenio Acevedo. He is predeceased by his sister, Natividad Acevedo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tammy, as well as his children: Samuel, Jelisa, Michael, Jaremy, Shaylene and Devin; along with six grandchildren; seven brothers, Obet, Luis, Ruben, Eliut, Jose, David, and Albert; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday February 5th at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home. 55 St. John Street Monticello NY 12701, and followed by internment services at Rock Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information please call (845) 794-2700 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020