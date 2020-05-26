Samuel E. Terwilliger

May 5, 1927 - April 14, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Samuel E. Terwilliger, of New Windsor, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. He was born in Newburgh, NY on May 5, 1927 and would have celebrated his 93rd birthday this year. He was the son of Jane McCullough and Clarence Edwin Terwilliger.

An Air Force veteran, he served in the Korean War. He married his beloved wife, June M. Soro in 1949. Together they raised three children and enjoyed all the special times spent with their children and grandchildren. During his career he worked for Schoonmaker's Department Store as a buyer and later owned a local men's store in Newburgh and Wappingers Falls. He was a lifelong Republican and involved in community politics for many years.

Our "Poppy" was made of goodness and generosity. A true gentleman: strong, smart, patient, committed, respectful and genuine. His two devotions were his faith and family. A lifelong member of Westminister Presbyterian Church, he was a believer in a power greater than man, often stating "It's written in the book of life." Poppy was a proud and protective patriarch, our biggest fan and greatest ally. Whether delivering donuts on Sunday morning, spending weekends doting on his grandchildren or telling us about the town's history and world politics, he was a gentle force guiding all our lives.

He loved classical music and old TV Westerns. The Lone Ranger was his favorite and he looked like the actor who played him.

Sam was a beloved husband, father and poppy. We are blessed to have shared our lives with him and will miss him deeply. His spirit and legacy will live on in those of us who were lucky to be his. We will carry him with us in our hearts until we meet again.

Sam was predeceased and now reunited with his wife of 62 years, June M. Terwilliger; son, Bruce A. Terwilliger; and son-in-law, Joseph M. Chernek.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Chernek; son, Keith J. Terwilliger; granddaughter, Rebekah Chernek Raimo and husband, Joseph Raimo; grandsons, Samuel, Michael and Ryan Terwilliger; and great-grandchildren, Jake and Skylar Raimo.

A Memorial Service will be held at Westminister Church at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.



