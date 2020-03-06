|
|
Samuel L Wright Jr.
August 27, 1946 - March 1, 2020
Midland Park , NJ
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Samuel L Wright Jr. on March 1, 2020. He was 73 years old. He passed at his home in Midland Park, NJ with his wife Ilona by his side. He is forever remembered by his wife, Ilona; son Matthew; daughter, Stacey; son in law, Vincent; granddaughters, Nicolette and Alexis; his sister, Janet; nieces, nephews and many friends. He was pre deceased by his parents, Samuel and Ceceline; sister, Pat and brothers-in-law Tom and Charlie.
Samuel was born and raised in Tuxedo, NY. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war. After graduating college he then moved on to raise his family in Glen Rock, NJ. Once retired he moved to Midland Park, NJ. He was a board certified Ocularist and owned his own patient based businesses in Manhattan NY, Harriman NY and White Plains, NY for over 47 years. He spent his entire life helping other people. He was an amazing husband, father and poppi.
A private service was held by the family.
Memorial donations may be made to
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500
Chicago, IL 60611
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020