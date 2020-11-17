Samuel Lawrence Krom
May 18, 1946 - November 16, 2020
Liberty, NY
Samuel Lawrence Krom of Liberty, NY, a retired dairy farmer and a lifelong area resident, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 74. The son of the late Lawrence W. Krom and Janette M. Barriger, he was born May 18, 1946 in Walton, NY.
Samuel proudly served Our Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War; he was the recipient of three Purple Heart Metals; he was a member of the VFW; a former member of the Liberty Elks Lodge #1545; and a former member of the Liberty Hose & Truck Co. #3. Samuel enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandchildren meant everything to him; he was an avid hunter and bird watcher; and he loved ice cream.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne L. Krom, at home; four daughters, Christina Klein and her companion Rick of Monticello, NY, Kimberly Sunnekalb and her companion Harry, Diana Sunnekalb and her husband Charles of Neversink, NY and Samantha Nietzel and her husband Troy of White Sulphur Springs, NY; two sisters, Barbara Crandall of MD and Ramona Miranda and her companion Bill Erps of FL; one brother, Robert Krom of Ferndale, NY; and 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence W. Krom and Janette M. Barriger; his step father, Charles Phelps; one son in law, Robert Sunnekalb; and one brother in law, Robert Crandall; and two great grandchildren.
Samuel's family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff for their care and compassion during the last few months, especially to those on 2 East, 5 West and the critical care unit at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris, NY.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, facemasks are required.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Burial with military honors will be in the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Memorial contributions in Samuel's name may be made to the Sullivan County Veterans Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com