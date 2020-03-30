|
|
Samuel R. Cuttler
March 26, 2020
Chester, NY
Samuel R Cuttler, Jr. of Chester, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, he was 62 years of age. Samuel passed doing what he loved; working in his yard.
He was a dedicated hard worker for Remee Products of Florida, NY and Dean Ford Farm in Westtown, NY. Sam loved to go hunting and fishing.
Samuel is survived by his Life Partner, Irene Zaraszczak of Chester, NY; his mother, Marilyn Cuttler of Westtown, NY. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Cuttler of Westtown, NY, Randy of Westtown, NY, Thomas and his wife, Dana of Pennsylvania, and Kevin and his wife, Debbie from Louisiana; his sisters, Lisa McElroy and Marilyn Baker of Port Jervis NY. Additionally, Samuel is survived by his brother-in-law, Walter Zaraszczak of Vermont; his sons, Adam Cuttler and spouse, Heather of Burlingham, NY, Joseph Zaraszczak and spouse, Michaela of Virginia, Keith Zaraszczak and partner, Danielle Sickles of Goshen, NY., Donna Babcock and daughter in law, Jennifer Zaraszczak of Port Jervis, NY, Alison Conklin and Dean Conklin of Port Jervis, NY. Samuel is further survived by 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Samuel was predeceased by his father Samuel Cuttler, Sr.
Sam will be dearly missed by his family and friends and neighbors and especially his two dogs, Shadow and Zoey as well as his cat, Phyco who he absolutely adored.
Due to the current coronavirus occurrence, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., in Chester, NY.
Funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020