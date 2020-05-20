Samuel Rudy
April 19, 1928 - May 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Samuel Rudy, 92, of Middletown, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY.
Samuel was born April 19, 1928 in Warwick, NY, the son of Peter and Mary Rudy. He retired from Orange County Dept. of Public Works, Goshen, NY. He was married to Helen for 72 years. They enjoyed retirement for 22 years in the state of Florida and returned to this area at age 80.
He is survived by his wife: Helen Rudy at home; son, Ron Rudy and wife, Christine of Goshen; grandchildren, Pamela Lorenzo and husband Michael; Jason Rudy and wife, Nadia; great grandchildren, Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy, Adam Rudy and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
April 19, 1928 - May 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Samuel Rudy, 92, of Middletown, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY.
Samuel was born April 19, 1928 in Warwick, NY, the son of Peter and Mary Rudy. He retired from Orange County Dept. of Public Works, Goshen, NY. He was married to Helen for 72 years. They enjoyed retirement for 22 years in the state of Florida and returned to this area at age 80.
He is survived by his wife: Helen Rudy at home; son, Ron Rudy and wife, Christine of Goshen; grandchildren, Pamela Lorenzo and husband Michael; Jason Rudy and wife, Nadia; great grandchildren, Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy, Adam Rudy and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.