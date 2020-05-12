Sandra A. Anderson
September 4, 1947 - May 8, 2020
Goshen, NY - Formerly of Walden, NY
Sandra A. Anderson of Goshen, NY, formerly of Walden, NY, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 72.
The daughter of the late Robert Thomas and Kathryn Elizabeth Carlew Milosovic, she was born September 04, 1947 in West Point, New York.
Sandra graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas College and served as a Probation Officer for Rockland County Dept. of Probation for 25 years. She was a longtime supporter of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties and looked forward to their yearly galas. Sandra was also instrumental in the establishment of the Sandra Anderson Fund for the benefit of the Wallkill River School of Art. An avid gardener, she was proud of the beautiful gardens she designed around her home. Sandra was a skilled artist, creating drawings, paintings and crafted projects, which amazed and delighted all that knew her with their beauty.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Craig Anderson. She will be dearly missed and with fondest memories by her oldest friend, Freda Reed of Washington, DC, and Maine, college friend, Jeannette Robinson of Long Island and neighbor, Elizabeth Thomas-Cappello of Walden.
Internment of ashes will be in Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
September 4, 1947 - May 8, 2020
Goshen, NY - Formerly of Walden, NY
Sandra A. Anderson of Goshen, NY, formerly of Walden, NY, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 72.
The daughter of the late Robert Thomas and Kathryn Elizabeth Carlew Milosovic, she was born September 04, 1947 in West Point, New York.
Sandra graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas College and served as a Probation Officer for Rockland County Dept. of Probation for 25 years. She was a longtime supporter of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties and looked forward to their yearly galas. Sandra was also instrumental in the establishment of the Sandra Anderson Fund for the benefit of the Wallkill River School of Art. An avid gardener, she was proud of the beautiful gardens she designed around her home. Sandra was a skilled artist, creating drawings, paintings and crafted projects, which amazed and delighted all that knew her with their beauty.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Craig Anderson. She will be dearly missed and with fondest memories by her oldest friend, Freda Reed of Washington, DC, and Maine, college friend, Jeannette Robinson of Long Island and neighbor, Elizabeth Thomas-Cappello of Walden.
Internment of ashes will be in Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.