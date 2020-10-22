Sandra A. Kenny
September 13, 1945 - October 20, 2020
Monticello, NY
Sandra Ann Wick Kenny of Monticello, Mother and Grandmother extraordinaire, and friend to many, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris. She was 75.
The daughter of the late Waldemar Joseph Wick and Clayre Marie Warner Wick, she was born September 13, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the widow of the one and only James F. Kenny who predeceased her too soon on April 3, 1998.
After relocating to Milford, PA from Milwaukee as a teenager, Sandy went on to graduate from Delaware Valley High School and then Catholic University of America in Washington DC. Shortly after, she would meet the love of her life, Jim. They married in 1967 and settled in Monticello where they raised their family, and worked together, she as the bookkeeper, for the family funeral business. She and her family would still return to Wisconsin every summer to spend time at the family cottage her father built on Shawano Lake with help from other relatives. She also enjoyed spending time with the Kenny side of the family at Outer Banks, North Carolina, and with the Kurthys at Disney and Connecticut. She was always up for an adventure and wanted to do it all and was always willing to go with the flow and enjoy the ride. She loved her grandchildren fearlessly and loved to play board games and just hang out with them - and they loved their Grammy, spending as much time with her as they could.
Sandy was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Monticello, where she played the organ, taught Sunday School, and was the Coordinator of Religious Education for over 30 years. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority-Epsilon Beta Chapter, the Monticello Fire Dept. Auxiliary, and the Monticello Exempt Firemen's Auxiliary, as well as a founding member, past president and player for the Monticello Women's Softball League.
Our sweet Grammy will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle woman who made friends wherever she went. We are certain that, until we meet again, God will surely hold her in the palm of His hand.
She is survived by her children: Joseph W. Kenny and his wife, Linda of Rock Hill and Jill M. Weyer and her husband, Jeff of Monticello; four grandchildren: Nate, Daniel, Evan and Claire; her companion, Tom Kurthy and the entire Kurthy family whom she adored; her best friend and constant motivator, Carol MacAdam; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins, especially the "second and third, once and/or twice removed" cousins in Wisconsin. In addition to Jim, she was predeceased by her sister: Connie Barrows; and granddaughter, Ashley Morgan.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 25 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway, Monticello. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, October 26 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Streets, Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and at the church. Facemasks are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Church, 10 Liberty Street, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com