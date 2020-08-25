1/1
Sandra B. Scarano
Sandra B. Scarano
March 29, 1946 - August 24, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Sandra "Sandy" B. Scarano of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in Middletown. She was 74.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Rita Weschler Bedard, she was born March 29, 1946 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Sandy was a an accomplished artist and was known in the local area since she moved to Newburgh in 1969. Her recent art work was painting murals on store fronts and inside local businesses. She also sold her arts and crafts to a variety of customers out of her home. Sandy had many friends and family who adored her including members of the Arty Tea Party in Pine Bush where she attended for the past 25 years.
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas A. Scarano of Montgomery, NY; daughter, Christy Kniffin & husband, Eric of Walden; son, Gerald J. Kowal Jr. & Andrea Tingey of Montgomery; son, Todd Kowal & wife, Ivette of East Patchogue; grandchildren: Edward Jenkins, Gavin Jenkins, Savannah Kowal, Tori Kowal; sister, Nanette Stone of Monroe; nieces, Courtney Wagner, Amy Schweitzer, Dawn Schweitzer; father of her children, Gerald J. Kowal Sr.; nephews & nieces
Sandy was predeceased by parents, Rita and Ray Bedard, sister, Linda Schweitzer and brother, Bruce Bedard.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 to 7p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
Cremation will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Holy Name of Mary Church/Knights of Columbus, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
