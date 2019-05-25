|
|
Sandra C. Meade
July 21, 1943 - May 20, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Sandra C. Meade, a lifelong Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019. Daughter of the late John R. and Sarah Frances (Patterson) Sansbury, she was born on July 21, 1943, in Newburgh.
A graduate of the Newburgh Free Academy, "Sandy", as she was known by friends and family, married the love of her life in 1962 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Walden.
Sandy was passionate in her love of dogs and especially so, her cocker spaniels. A life member of The American Spaniel Club, she was an accomplished professional trainer and breeder, began training and showing dogs in the late 1980s, with three of her dogs having reached championship status. Sandy was well-loved and respected in this field and always made herself available, offering assistance and guidance to anyone in need.
She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Meade; a son, John J. and Kelley Meade of Andover, MA; a daughter, Tina M. Hagen of Albany; a brother, Richard J. Sansbury of Montgomery; seven grandchildren: Jasmine, Johnny, CJ, Madeline, Henry, Kellen and Julianna; one great-grandson, Peter; a niece, Heather (Sansbury) Lombardi; nephews, Patrick Sansbury and Thomas Budziak; and her beloved cocker spaniel, Toby.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Joan Budziak.
Cremation and a Celebration of Life ceremony will be private, held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Sandra's memory, to the Humane Society of Walden, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 25 to May 26, 2019