Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Edwards


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Edwards Obituary
Sandra Edwards
November 9, 1943 - July 14, 2019
Liberty, NY
Sandra Edwards of Liberty passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. She was 75.
She was the daughter of the late Christian and Marjorie Netter Holmes, born on November 9, 1943 in Monticello, NY.
Sandra was a proud graduate of Vassar College with her bachelor's degree in nursing. She later began working as a RN at Sullivan County Adult Care until she retired. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her brother, Christian Holmes and his daughter, Juliana, her loving cat, Lillie and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Virgil Edwards.
Sandra will be laid to rest at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery next to her husband Virgil.
Arrangements we under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now