Sandra Edwards
November 9, 1943 - July 14, 2019
Liberty, NY
Sandra Edwards of Liberty passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. She was 75.
She was the daughter of the late Christian and Marjorie Netter Holmes, born on November 9, 1943 in Monticello, NY.
Sandra was a proud graduate of Vassar College with her bachelor's degree in nursing. She later began working as a RN at Sullivan County Adult Care until she retired. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her brother, Christian Holmes and his daughter, Juliana, her loving cat, Lillie and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Virgil Edwards.
Sandra will be laid to rest at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery next to her husband Virgil.
Arrangements we under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
