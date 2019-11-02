|
Sandra L. Marcussen
December 6, 1939 - October 31, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Sandra L. Marcussen, 79 of Matamoras, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
The daughter of the late Payzant and Elsie Leslie (Milligan) Atkins, she was born on December 6, 1939 in Dover, New Jersey. She was married to the late William Marcussen.
Sandy worked for many years as a bank teller, starting at The First National Bank of Pike County in Milford PA. Many years later she moved to Virginia, where she worked as a head teller at Wachovia Bank. She absolutely loved her job, her coworkers, and her customers.
Sandra leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Kolvenbach and her husband, Erik Solberg; stepdaughter, Kristy Grassi and husband, Joe; stepson, William Marcussen and wife, Marissa; grandchildren: Connor Kolvenbach, Emily Grassi and Kathrine Marcussen and Pierce Solberg, and nieces, Leslie Atkins and Kathleen Atkins-Banka, and nephews, David Atkins and Phillip Atkins. She also leaves behind her beloved Marcussen Marcussen cat, Lucy, who she adored.
Sandra is preceded in death by her brothers: Kenneth, Walter, Phillip and Eric Atkins; niece, Laura Atkins and nephew, Alan Atkins.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019