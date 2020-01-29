|
Sandra M. Reidy
August 4, 1964 - January 27, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Sandra M. Reidy of Bloomingburg, NY, a retired Key Board Specialist with the NY State Department of Mental Health, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on January 27, 2020 in Kindred Hospital in Wayne, NJ. She was 55.
The daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Culver Pellew, she was born on August 4, 1964 in Middletown, New York.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Reidy at home; her brother, Allen Pellew and his wife, Natalie of Walden, NY and her sisters, Barbara Rodriguez and her husband, Adrian and Brenda Bernard and her husband, Sylvester all of Bloomingburg and her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dog, Cleopatra.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Pellew Jr.
Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, January 31 with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m., all at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the Bloomingburg Cemetery Bloomingburg, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020