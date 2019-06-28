|
Sandra "Sandy" Margarum
September 1, 1964 - June 22, 2019
Monticello, NY
Sandra "Sandy" Margarum, a resident of Monticello for many years, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was 54.
Born and raised in Middletown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Barbara and Wilbure Newkirck Margarum, she was born on September 1, 1964 in Middletown, NY.
In her younger years, Sandy loved to enter dance contests, but in her later years Sandy enjoyed just being a "homebody," watching scary movies and having an open door to any one in need of one. She was a loving caring mother to her three children and her grandkids. She was always there for anyone, to help in any way she could, even it was just to give a shoulder that to lean on. She was a heartwarming, beautiful person.
Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her fiancé, Eli DaCosta; her three children: Richard Margarum and his companion, Patricia Weiss, Tara Margarum, and Daisy Jaekel and her companion, Macho Mojica; her five grandchildren: Kadin, Julian, Onalise, Brandan and Destany; her siblings: Diane Cross, Doreen Spangenberg, Rebecca Whiley, Sherry Lachance, Jackie Margarum, Brenda Williams, Larry and Roger Margarum, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Butch and Charlie Margarum.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information, please call 845-794-2700 or 845-292-7160 or visit our website at colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 28 to June 29, 2019