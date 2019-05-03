Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Sandra Schultes Ansley


Sandra Schultes Ansley Obituary
Sandra Schultes Ansley
July 6, 1936 - April 27, 2019
Westtown, NY
Sandra Schultes Ansley passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, on Saturday, April 27th, 2019.
She was born Sandra Jean Schultes on July 6th, 1936, in Queens, NY to Leonard A. Schultes and Genevieve A. Hyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson R. Ansley, and her daughter, Laura Ansley.
Sandra was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and wife. Her kindness and intelligence are remembered by everyone that knew her. She inspired her surviving children: William Ansley, Martha Campbell and her husband, Michael Campbell, Dorothy Ansley-Smith and her husband, Scott Smith, Sandra Garlick and her husband, Nick Garlick, Hudson L. Ansley and his wife, Millicent Ansley and John Ansley and his wife, Tracy Ansley, with her love of nature and creativity. Hamish, her Border Terrier and constant companion, is mourning the loss of his best friend. Sandra was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Emily Smith, Laura Smith, Alexander Campbell, Ian Campbell, and Wren Ansley. She is also survived by her sister, Genevieve Woods. Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend is deeply missed.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology: https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/give/ Or donate to your local humane society, or any organization that benefits living things or the natural world.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Condolences may be made to: https://www.lsvpmemorialhome.com/Obituary/4778/Sandra+Schultes+Ansley
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 5, 2019
