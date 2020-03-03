|
|
Sandra "Sandie" Varrica
February 6, 1944 - February 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Sandra "Sandie" Varrica, 76, of Newburgh, NY, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI to the late Victor and Dorothy (Hoddy) Sciolto. She was married to the late Peter Varrica.
Sandie's family would like to give a special thank you to all of her friends and neighbors who showed her love and compassion making her days special. Sandie was a member of the Town of Newburgh Seniors.
She is survived by her children Roger LeFrancois Jr. and Sandra Gabron and her fiancé Garrett Terpstra; her brother Louis Sciolto and his wife Virginia; her grandchildren Jesse Gabron, Aaron Gabron, and Hannah Privett; nieces and nephews John Sciolto, Kelly Sciolto, Christopher Bell; and her goddaughter Kim Fernandes. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister Vikki Bell and brother-in-law James Bell.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A celebration of life will continue on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. in the community room at Senior Horizons, 355 S. Plank Rd. Rt. 52 Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020