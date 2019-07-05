|
|
Sanford "Sandy" Sharp
February 18, 1931 - July 5, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Sanford "Sandy" Sharp, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered into rest on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a brief illness. The son of the late Morris and Lillian (Frier) Sharp, Sandy was born on Wednesday, February 18, 1931 in Newburgh, NY.
Sandy was a lifelong area resident, never living more than a few miles from his birth home. He owned several, always local, businesses throughout his life. For many years he owned and operated Apollo Gold & Silver on Broadway in Newburgh and numerous locations of "Mr. Sharp's Dry Cleaners."
He was mischievous and quick witted and could tell a story about his childhood with such clarity and detail that you felt you lived it with him. He was fluent in Yiddish and could yodel amazingly and he loved the "Old Real County and Western Music!" He will be loved and missed eternally.
Sandy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Beverly (Napello) Sharp; daughter, Lauren (Sharp) Price and husband, Charles; daughter, Ondrea Sharp-McCarvel and partner Greer Scott; son-in-law Kelly McCarvel; granddaughters, Samantha Sharp-Schwartz and husband Brian, Amy Sandberg, and Danielle McCarvel; and great grandson, Jonnathen Sharp-Schwartz, first boy born to the Sharp family since Sanford - 86 years apart! Sandy is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and family friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his uncle and lifelong friend, Charles Frier.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a service at 11:30. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019