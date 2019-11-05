|
|
Santiago "Chago" Melendez
May 7, 1939 - October 30, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Santiago Melendez, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The son of the late Eladio and Victoria (Ruiz) Melendez, he was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico.
Chago enjoyed working as a youth director at Church of God in Brooklyn, NY during the 1970's. He also served as a Spanish Pastor, Usher and drove the Church bus for the children/youth during the 1980's.
The family of Santiago Melendez would like him to be remembered as he was…a simple, humble, good-natured, Christian man. May he rest in eternal peace in the arms of Jesus.
Chago is survived by his dear wife of 54 years Antonia Melendez, daughters KarenRose M. Barahona and Diane M. Fuentes; sons-in-law Mauricio E. Barahona and Ruperto Fuentes; grandchildren Rupert Matthew Fuentes, Peter Andrew Fuentes and Rebecca Rose Barahona.
Visitation and services for Chago were held on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at Brooks Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddy De La Hoz of Harvest Church officiating. Burial followed the services in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Santiago's memory to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550; or online at www.Hospiceoforange.com/kaplan-residence.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019