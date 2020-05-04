Sara Jean Molusky
October 7, 1991 - May 1, 2020
White Sulphur Springs, NY
Sara Jean Molusky of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Sara was born October 7th 1991. She happily graduated from Livingston Manor School in 2010. She was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and was proud of her job as Sous-Chef for Farmhouse in Callicoon Center. She was a talented cook who could always make something out of nothing, both in the kitchen and in life.
Sara was a bright and bubbly young woman who always knew how to make you smile. Kind and empathetic, she was always there to help anyone who needed it. Growing up Sara helped out at various churches and charities, but her passion was always animals. She often volunteered at the ASPCA and loved her pets and foster animals.
Anyone who knew her would say she was a friendly, fun-loving person who could always see the good in people. A devoted daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, she leaves behind an incalculable amount of happy memories for all those who loved her.
Sara is survived by her mother, Rae Ellen Becker Meachum; her father, Karl Molusky and his partner, Sue Peters; her sister, Katelyn Molusky and special brother in law, Patrick Sprague; her step brother, Jeremiah Meachum; her maternal grandparents, Maria and Ronald Wolcott; paternal grandmother, Jean Molusky; aunts, Colleen Freitas, Jayne Smith (Dan), and Tracy Darder (Jeff Meola); and her boyfriend, John Hinkle. Sara is also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as, a multitude of friends, all of whom she considered to be her extended family.
Sara is predeceased by her step father, Daddy Pete Meachum and paternal grandfather, Poppy Don Molusky.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Sara to the SPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, New York 12775.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
October 7, 1991 - May 1, 2020
White Sulphur Springs, NY
Sara Jean Molusky of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Sara was born October 7th 1991. She happily graduated from Livingston Manor School in 2010. She was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and was proud of her job as Sous-Chef for Farmhouse in Callicoon Center. She was a talented cook who could always make something out of nothing, both in the kitchen and in life.
Sara was a bright and bubbly young woman who always knew how to make you smile. Kind and empathetic, she was always there to help anyone who needed it. Growing up Sara helped out at various churches and charities, but her passion was always animals. She often volunteered at the ASPCA and loved her pets and foster animals.
Anyone who knew her would say she was a friendly, fun-loving person who could always see the good in people. A devoted daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, she leaves behind an incalculable amount of happy memories for all those who loved her.
Sara is survived by her mother, Rae Ellen Becker Meachum; her father, Karl Molusky and his partner, Sue Peters; her sister, Katelyn Molusky and special brother in law, Patrick Sprague; her step brother, Jeremiah Meachum; her maternal grandparents, Maria and Ronald Wolcott; paternal grandmother, Jean Molusky; aunts, Colleen Freitas, Jayne Smith (Dan), and Tracy Darder (Jeff Meola); and her boyfriend, John Hinkle. Sara is also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as, a multitude of friends, all of whom she considered to be her extended family.
Sara is predeceased by her step father, Daddy Pete Meachum and paternal grandfather, Poppy Don Molusky.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Sara to the SPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, New York 12775.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.